First Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Factory Image Files Arrive

Since today is launch day, Google has gone ahead and posted the first Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro factory images. The first OTA files are also there, should you need them.

For most people, these files will mean nothing. They are there in case you get to tinkering too much, break something on your phone, and then need files to bring your phone back to a factory state.

For us, this simply marks launch day, as I just mentioned. Google typically tries to post these files when their new phones arrive to show the most recent builds that they should be running. There are three different builds of Android 13 for the new Pixel 7 phones.

Labeled as “cheetah” and “panther,” the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 across the globe should be running one of the following builds from today:

TD1A.220804.009.A2

TD1A.220804.009.A5 (JP carriers)

TD1A.220804.031

I can tell you that my review unit in the US is running TD1A.220804.031.

Everyone get their phones today?