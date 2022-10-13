Fancy new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro just show up at your doorstep? Perfect, then this video is for you. As is tradition, we’ve gone ahead and compiled the first things you should do with your shiny new Google phone, because we’re super nice fellas.

We’ll go over setting up all of your security and wireless alerts, customizing the phone to how you want it to look and behave, go over the setup of Rules, gestures, and so much more. It’s nearly 20 minutes of Pixel awesomeness. And yes, most of the things I mention in the video apply to both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, so we can all be happy together, regardless of which model you opted for.

Have at it.

Pixel 7 Pro: First 10 Things to Do