Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 Unboxing and Tour!

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are here! Well, we’ve had them for a good week now, but yours should be arriving at any moment or at least within the next day if you pre-ordered. For those who are holding out, let’s talk about what you might be missing.

To kick off our Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro review coverage, we had to do an unboxing. So in this unboxing video, we pulled both of Google’s new phones out of the box, talked specs and pricing, and then compared them to a Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We also tested the new fingerprint reader, took a first attempt at face unlock, and attached one of the official Pixel 7 cases from Google.

That’s about as far as things got because we are about to show you Pixel 7 Pro camera samples, tell you the first 10 things to do, and then share full reviews. Oh, did you take a look at our Pixel Watch unboxing with full tour, setup, and comparison to other watches? Take a watch.