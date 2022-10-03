New Chromecast with Google TV (HD) Drops to Just $20

The brand new Chromecast with Google TV (HD), which offers a full Google TV experience and sits cleanly behind your TV while doing so, is already discounted to an almost-unbelievable price. You can get Google’s latest streaming dongle for just $20.

Originally priced at $29.99, Google has dropped the price of the new Chromecast to $19.99 in a limited promo through the Google Store. It really will only cost $20 at the moment to get Google TV on any screen you own.

As a recap, this new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is almost exactly like the 4K model they released two years ago, only it can’t stream in 4K and is capped at 1080p. For some screens, that might be all you need. And if so, you still get access to all of the apps, streaming services, Google Assistant, cute little remote, and Google TV software from the more expensive model.

If you have a TV or three in your house that don’t need 4K or that you’ve been meaning to add smarts to, now would be a great time. Also, the 4K model of the Chromecast with Google TV is $10 off, down to $39.99.

Google Store Link