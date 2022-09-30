YouTube TV is still a really great streaming TV option, assuming you can stomach the price increases we’ve seen over the years. The channel list has remained mostly solid and there are quite a few add-ons to give you the full TV experience in streaming form.

Speaking of those add-ons – for those who don’t want to mess with the $65 base plan that includes all of YouTube TV’s channels, but would like to use the service to watch MLB or HBO or NBA League Pass or select other networks, YouTube TV will now let you do just that. YouTube TV has started offering standalone networks that you can pick and choose from to create a simpler streaming line-up.

The current list of standalone networks isn’t huge, but does include HBO Max, Showtime, Starz, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, Cinemax, Hallmark Movies, Outside TV, and IFC Films. You can view the full list here or check out the image below.

These standalone networks appear to include unlimited DVR, just like the base plan does, as well as family sharing and use on all of your devices.

Let’s hope this list continues to grow.