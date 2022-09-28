Pixel 7 Lineup Renders From Back AND Front

Most of Google’s teaser marketing material for the Pixel 7 lineup has only included shots of the phones’ backsides, nothing of the frontside. From what we have seen, it was the Pixel Superfans who have gotten a decent look. This week, we’re getting even more looks, with a leak of fresh renders detailing exactly what the front of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will look like. Prepare to be not blown away by drastic change.

As we can see in these renders, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are essentially keeping the same appearance as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. There’s a bit of bezel, plus a cutout for the front camera. What else did you expect?

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7

These renders are also giving a great look at the colors: Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass for the Pixel 7, while the 7 Pro comes in Snow, Obsidian, and Hazel (not pictured). For me? It’s gonna be Hazel.

Google unveils these devices on October 6. Let’s go!

// 91mobiles