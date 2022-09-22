We are a mere couple of weeks away from the full unveiling of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro from Google. With that being the case, it’s no doubt that we’re learning more about possible pricing and launch of these two devices. The latest information concerning the Pixel 7 lineup is potential US pricing and we think people should be relatively happy with what they see.

According to a source of Artem Russakovski (founder of fellow Android blog Android Police), Target’s internal database shows the Pixel 7 starting at a price of $599 and coming in either Snow, Obsidian, or Lemongrass color options. The larger Pixel 7 Pro is listed at $899 and available in either Snow, Obsidian, or Hazel.

Should these prices be accurate and not just a copy and paste, it means Google is neither raising or lowering the prices of its latest devices versus the existing Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. That’s a great thing.

As for availability, Target’s system shows pre-orders firing up on October 6 (no surprise there), with general availability reported to begin October 13, though, a rumor has circulated that a delay to October 18 may happen. We’ll see what takes place there, but the main takeaway is this potential pricing.

Are we liking these prices?

// @ArtemR