T-Mobile Adds United Airlines to In-Flight WiFi Coverage

In June, T-Mobile announced its new Coverage Beyond perk for Magenta and Magenta Max subscribers as a bundle of travel-related benefits added at no extra cost. One of the biggest new perks involved in-flight WiFi sessions on airlines like Alaska, American, and Delta. Today, T-Mobile added another major airline.

United Airlines is now a part of T-Mobile’s Coverage Beyond.

For you, as a Magenta customer, that means entire-flight connections (text, email, searches, etc.) on 4 flights per year and 1-hour sessions afterwards. For Magenta Max customers, that means entire-flight connections any time you fly. It also means that you get to stream from services like YouTube TV, Netflix, and Paramount+ too.

To know if your United flight has T-Mobile’s coverage, you’ll need to be on “United’s 737s, MAX8s, MAX9s, select 757-300s and select A319s with Wi-Fi supported by Viasat and Thales InFlyt Experience .” T-Mobile said that “more flights and Wi-Fi partners to be added soon.”

You can read more about Coverage Beyond in our previous write-up.

// T-Mobile