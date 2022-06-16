T-Mobile’s Uncarrier event went down as planned this morning, with several announcements and new features revealed as coming soon to customers. The focus was on travel, so if you were hitting the road this summer or taking a flight, you might have new goodies to take advantage of.

The breakdown of today’s Uncarrier moves can be separated into roaming data internationally, in-flight connectivity, vacation package buying, and maybe most importantly, a free subscription to AAA for a year.

There’s a lot to take in, so here’s the list of the big stuff coming soon to your T-Mobile plan:

5GB data internationally : In 210+ countries and destinations, T-Mobile will provide 5GB of free high-speed data each month, when on a Magenta Max plan. For the regular Magenta plan, subscribers get that same 5GB of data, but only in 11 European countries. Those countries are Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

: In 210+ countries and destinations, T-Mobile will provide 5GB of free high-speed data each month, when on a Magenta Max plan. For the regular Magenta plan, subscribers get that same 5GB of data, but only in 11 European countries. Those countries are Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Double slow speeds : In addition to the 5GB of data, once that’s gone, T-Mobile is doubling slow roaming speeds from 128kbps to 256kbps.

: In addition to the 5GB of data, once that’s gone, T-Mobile is doubling slow roaming speeds from 128kbps to 256kbps. In-flight connections and streaming : Starting with Alaska, American, and Delta flights, T-Mobile is giving Magenta Max customers in-flight connections during entire flights, but they are adding on the ability to stream services like YouTube TV, Netflix, and Paramount+ too. For Magenta customers, they’ll get entire-flight connections on 4 flights per year with 1-year connection sessions the rest of the time.

: Starting with Alaska, American, and Delta flights, T-Mobile is giving Magenta Max customers in-flight connections during entire flights, but they are adding on the ability to stream services like YouTube TV, Netflix, and Paramount+ too. For Magenta customers, they’ll get entire-flight connections on 4 flights per year with 1-year connection sessions the rest of the time. Free AAA basic membership : T-Mobile and AAA partnered to offer a free AAA Basic membership. A AAA Basic membership includes 24-hour roadside assistance, towing, flat tire service, battery service, locksmith, and discounts. This perk is available to Magenta and Magenta Max customers.

: T-Mobile and AAA partnered to offer a free AAA Basic membership. A AAA Basic membership includes 24-hour roadside assistance, towing, flat tire service, battery service, locksmith, and discounts. This perk is available to Magenta and Magenta Max customers. Priceline vacations: Finally, T-Mobile is partnering up with Priceline to launch a special T-Mobile Travel site where you might find vacation packages at a discount. Here’s the URL for that: hotels.tmobiletravel.com

Almost all of this free stuff arrives to T-Mobile users on June 21, so don’t go looking for it today. For the free AAA Basic membership, you’ll want to grab that through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on the 21st.

// T-Mobile