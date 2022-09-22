With the launch of Logitech’s G CLOUD handheld gaming device, it got us wondering how many people are actually out there streaming games from the cloud. Many large companies are pushing these services: Google with Stadia, NVIDIA with GeForce NOW, Xbox with Game Pass, Amazon with Luna, etc. With so much money being invested, people must be using it, yeah?

Below you’ll find a poll with a few responses available. Are you someone who cloud games exclusively? Maybe just sometimes? Have you never tried it before because you’re loyal to your PC or console? If you do cloud game, what service are you using primarily?

The below results will be unlikely to give a true sense for who is using these services, as this website isn’t really dedicated to following the latest cloud gaming news. However, it’ll be nice to see what you all think of cloud gaming in general.

Do You Even Cloud Game, Bro? Yes, all the time.

Yes, infrequently.

I've tried it once or twice.

Have never tried it. View Results