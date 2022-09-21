OnePlus has released the stable Android 13 update (with OxygenOS 13) for the OnePlus 10 Pro. This is a pretty big deal as one of the first outside of Google to release this in stable form.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has had several Android 13 beta builds, so this didn’t just come out of no where. Still, not even Samsung has released stable Android 13 to any of its phones, although they are testing Android 13 and One UI 5 on several and will likely update many more devices to it before OnePlus does. OnePlus is known for quickly updating its most recently released Pro phone and then taking a lot longer on older phones.

For those who own a OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus says that members of the beta program will be the first to see the update. It will then gradually rollout to the rest of the 10 Pro owners. And in case you were wondering, this rollout can take some time, like several weeks worth.

For new builds, should you find someone with a OxygenOS 13 file list for manual updates, below is the info you’ll need to make sure you grab the right one:

NA: NE2215_11.C.19

EU: NE2213_11.C.19

IN: NE2211_11.C.19

What’s new in OxygenOS 13 that you should be aware of? Quite a bit. The full changelog is below, but just be aware that this is now basically the full transition from the OxygenOS you once knew into OPPO’s ColorOS. This has the new OPPO Aquamorphic Design and smooth animations, the new media player in the Quick Settings area, and the Dynamic Computing Engine that should deliver an overall smoother experience. But again, this is really just ColorOS running under a different name.

Android 13 / OxygenOS 13 Changes:

[Aquamorphic Design] Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

Optimizes fonts for better readability.

Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements. [Efficiency] Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connection and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.

Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation.

Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device. [Seamless interconnection] Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience. [Personalization] Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available. [Security & privacy] Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files. [Health & Digital wellbeing] Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and Eye-protecting display features. [Performance optimization] Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.

Optimizes Dolby Sound effects with enhanced spatial sound field perception and more accurate sound sourcing. [Gaming experience] Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

// OnePlus