Another Android device is getting its first taste of Android 13 this month, that being the OnePlus 10 Pro from OnePlus.

Inside, 10 Pro owners can look forward to a bunch of goodies that are included in OxygenOS 13, such as the upgraded Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, optimized Quick Settings experience, more Markup tools, Always On Display optimizations, plus plenty else.

Of course, this is only Beta 1, so you can expect bugs, as well as non functioning features. We have all of those details below.

Download

Want to give it a try? Simply head on over to the OnePlus forums, download the appropriate file for your device, and follow the listed instructions. OnePlus continues to make the flashing of beta files an extremely easy process. It’s as simple as downloading the file, placing it in your phone’s internal storage directory, and then tapping a few buttons. It’s really that simple.

Below we have listed out all of the beta build’s known issues, as well as the extensive changelog. Enjoy.

What’s Busted

There is no response when clicking Capture Log after switching Multiple users/System Cloner/Languages. (You need to switch Multiple users/System Cloner/Languages first before capturing the log in the feedback tool).

A dot will display abnormally when pairing Bluetooth.

The photos might be blurred when taking multiple pictures of people with Ultra Dark mode and zoom out at the same time.

The screen will freeze when taking videos in specific scenarios.

The pictures might not be saved when taking photos of people by zooming out 3.3x.

There will be a black screen when the camera freezes.

The videos might show in green when shot in FILM mode.

The pictures might be black when taking photos in the dark with Night Mode.

What’s New

Design Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

Optimizes fonts for better readability.

Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements. Efficiency Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up the Shelf by default. Seamless interconnection Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience. Personalization Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available. Security & Privacy Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files. Health & Digital wellbeing Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and Eye-protecting display features. Performance optimization Optimizes Dolby Sound effects with enhanced spatial sound field perception and more accurate sound sourcing. Gaming experience Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

// OnePlus