Here in the US, Galaxy S22 owners were first to be treated to Samsung’s One UI 5 Beta, but Galaxy S21 lineup owners could also soon be getting in on the Android 13 action.

According to SamMobile, the One UI 5 beta is now headed to enrolled devices in both South Korea and the United Kingdom. That means the US could be right around the corner, should all go smoothly.

With that said, if you own an S21, S21+ or S21 Ultra, be sure to have that Samsung Members app downloaded onto your device and be ready to register for the beta. Space is always limited, so you’ll need to be fast on the draw. We’ll do our best to let you know as soon as it goes live for US users.

Curious what’s inside the One UI 5 beta? It’s a long, long, long list.

// SamMobile