Google System Update for September is Aimed Mostly at Play Store

A new month is upon us and with that comes another Google System update that includes new goodies through Google Play and Google Play Services. The updates should start rolling out as early as tomorrow, so be on the lookout for new stuff.

Google can be quite vague and non specific with the changelogs for these types of updates, but this is certainly better than the nothing burger we used to be served. Under the Google Play Store section of the changelog, Google lists new features for discovering new apps, new features for Play Pass and Play Points, as well as Google Play Billing enhancements. Again, hardly any specifics.

Here’s the changelog for September, according to Google.

What’s New

Account Management

[Phone] Allows users to hide recommended apps during the Google Kids Space onboarding flow. [2]

[Auto, Phone, TV, Wear] Improvements to account syncing and account recovery. [2]

[Phone] Ability to install Google Kids Space on a tablet’s secondary user during device setup.[2]

Google Play Store

Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times. [3]

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. [3]

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. [3]

New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs. [3]

Enhancements to Google Play Billing. [3]

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. [3]

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.[3]

[2] Available through Google Play services v35.22 updated on 09/01/2022

[3] Available through Google Play Store v31.1 updated on 09/01/2022

As a reminder, these updates are very important/cool because they are for all Android users. These are not device specific, and while Google has been doing them for a while, we’ve only recently been provided with changelogs. Please continue this, Google.

These new features and improvements will rollout as Google Play Services v35.22 and Google Play Store v31.1 starting September 1. It will likely take a while before everyone gets them.

// Google