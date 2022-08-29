The deals aren’t stopping today, friends, because Amazon’s Android Days event has some of the best prices on phones we have ever seen. Up next, we have Pixel 6 deals that are as good as we’ll probably get and I can’t imagine they’ll remain in stock for long.

For Pixel 6 Pro fans, you can grab the 128GB model for as little as $616. As a $900 phone, yes, that’s a $284 discount. That’s an incredible price for a phone this good.

For Pixel 6 fans, you can grab the 128GB model for $469. That’s a $130 discount!

We’ve seen $250 off the Pixel 6 Pro and $100 off the Pixel 6 before and thought those were going to be tough prices to beat. The fact that Amazon has done so is quite something and I’d absolutely suggest you run to these before they are soldout. We are already starting to see models disappear and shipping times slip.

