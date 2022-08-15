The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are inching toward release later this year, likely around October. Before we get there, Google is hosting a big sale on its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones to either clear out inventory or to get people talking about the brand again before new goodies arrive.

The Pixel 6 Pro is currently seeing a substantial $250 discount, dropping its starting price to $649 (from $899). That’s for the 128GB model, but if you want more storage, the 256GB and 512GB models are also discounted b y $250, leaving you prices of $749 or $849. If I’m not mistaken, these are the best prices we have seen on the Pixel 6 Pro.

For those with less of a budget and that are into the slightly smaller Pixel 6, its discount is $100 off, so a starting price of $499. That’s still a great price for a top tier camera, Google Tensor, years and years of updates, and more.

Plenty of retailers have these discounts if you are interested, including the Google Store. If you are ready to shop, we’ve got links below.

Pixel 6 Pro: Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store

Pixel 6: Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store