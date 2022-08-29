T-Mobile’s best plan is Magenta Max, an unlimited data plan with all the premium data you can use, 40GB of high-speed hotspot data, in-flight connections, roaming and international access, and a bunch of freebies, like Netflix and Paramount+. Today, T-Mobile expanded the benefits by adding Apple TV+ as an additional freebie.

T-Mobile announced the new freebie day in the simplest, most direct way – a simple YouTube video dropped the news and it took all of 30 seconds. And we love that, because the news is straight-forward. T-Mobile Magenta Max subscribers can get Apple TV+ for free.

The promo is for a year of Apple TV+, so that means 12 months of Ted Lasso and all of the other originals from Apple, at no cost. Once your 12 months is up, you’ll be charged $4.99/mo unless you cancel.

After browsing through T-Mobile’s site, it looks like the Apple TV+ perk is already live or close to, so feel free to try and sign-up if you want. It wasn’t supposed to go live until August 31. Either way, if you run into any issues accessing it, give it another couple of days. To do so, head into your T-Mobile account and jump into the “Manage data and add-ons” section.

Not on Magenta Max and instead only have the regular Magenta plan? T-Mobile says you can 6-months of free access too.

Sign-up for T-Mobile Magenta Max