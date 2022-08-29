Galaxy S22 Ultra is $270 Off for Amazon’s Android Days Event

Amazon’s new Android Days event really is bringing out the big deals on the top Android phones. We already told you about the best-price-ever for the new Google Pixel 6a, but now it’s time to switch focus over to Samsung devices. The Galaxy S22 line has also received some of its biggest price drops to date.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra can be had for as little as $929, which means it has been given a $270 discount. The Galaxy S22+ is $250 off at $749 and the regular Galaxy S22 is $150 off at $649. These are discounts on the 128GB models, but it looks like you’ll find similar price drops for 256GB and other storage options as well. Multiple colors have the discount.

I’m not sure I need to tell you about the goodness of these prices. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 line is excellent and are probably the phones we’ve used the most around the DL offices this year. I’m quite a big fan of the Galaxy S22+, thanks to its battery life, cameras, fit-and-finish, and performance. Of course, the Ultra is the do-it-all phone with S Pen and its own unique look for power users. Just being straight – I’d probably avoid the regular S22, as its battery life is borderline awful.

Here are the links to get you a Galaxy S22, S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra for cheap: