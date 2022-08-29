Amazon is hosting some sort of “Android Days” event to kick off the week and it has brought the price down on a bunch of the top phones. Even the new Google Pixel 6a has received its biggest price cut to date, thanks to an $80 discount that lands its price at $369.

At the time of this post, Amazon has all three colors of the Pixel 6a (Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage) for $369 and stock levels are good. For most colors, I’m seeing same-day delivery as an option, so it looks like Amazon was ready to go for this event.

An $80 discount on the Pixel 6a is pretty wild. This phone is only a month or so old and has already seen $50 discounts a couple of times, which we thought were solid. $80 is another level for a phone with these specs, this level of support, and that’s built this well.

In our Pixel 6a review, we talked about how the Pixel 6a might be slightly overpriced at $449. However, at $369, I’d probably now consider it to be a steal. Remember, you get a Google Tensor chip, the same camera we have loved for years, great performance, solid battery life, and software support for years and years to come.

I’d jump on this.

Amazon Deal Link