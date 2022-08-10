Like with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Galaxy Z Fold 4, the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is going to be through Samsung, at least to start. If you were looking to buy the latest in small foldables, the Samsung store offers an instant trade-in discount, a free case, memory upgrade, and a $200 credit to spend on other goods. This is the one to jump on.

If you hit this Galaxy Z Flip 4 link and shop a bit, you’ll see all of the various promos that Samsung is bundling. It starts with the model selection, where we typically recommend the unlocked version. That version just works with any carrier and is bloatware free, without all of the extra junk that Verizon or T-Mobile or AT&T might try and load up on it.

From there, you’ll choose storage, and Samsung is upgrading you for free to 256GB from 128GB. That’s a $60 value.

Then, it’s color choice time, and look, the graphite option is always nice, but even some of the Bespoke exclusive colors are shipping around August 26 too. Well, they do at the moment. The green or white options there are lovely.

After color choice, it’s trade-in time. Depending on the phone, Samsung could give you up to an instant $900 off your new Galaxy Z Flip 4. If you have a Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Galaxy S22 Ultra to part with, those are your $900 options. A Galaxy Z Fold 3 is fetching $825, a Galaxy S22+ is getting $775, and an older Galaxy S20 FE is somehow getting $700 (?). These trade-in values are typically the highest at this pre-order time.

Continue scrolling and then you get to choose a free silicone cover for your Flip 4 in several colors. Samsung is offering white, black, khaki, arctic blue, navy, pink, and bora purple for free – you just pick one.

Now, once you click the pre-order now button at the bottom, that’s when you get taken to the bundle page, where you have up to $200 to spend in credits on accessories like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, more cases, watch bands, chargers, etc. These credits are only good as you checkout and won’t be available later, so you kind of need to decide right away.

Get after it before those shipping times start slippin’.

Pre-order Now: Galaxy Z Flip 4