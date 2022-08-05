Android 13 is close enough to launching that Samsung is starting to open up its One UI 5 Beta program for the first time on the Galaxy S22 series.

The first rollout has begun outside of the US (in Germany and Korea), but don’t be surprised if it hits here shortly. Samsung officially announced (and then pulled the announcement) that the US is included in the first grouping. We might get a fun weekend surprise since it started elsewhere.

How to sign-up for One UI 5 Beta program?

To join, you’ll need to not only have one of those S22 devices, you’ll also need to open the Samsung Members app and look for a notice about the program. You may see a banner at the top of the Members app with instructions on how to join too. If you look at the image at the top of this post, it should look like that once available to you. To check for a notice, you’ll hit that bell icon as seen above.

Again, sign-ups are currently open in Germany and Korea. The US has not seen it go live at this time.

What’s new features are in One UI 5?

In Samsung’s announcement, they claim that One UI 5 introduces “new ways for users to customize their smartphone experience, including an expanded set of color options for a more tailored look.” That look means up to 16 preset color themes based on wallpapers and 12 more color options for home screens, icons, and the quick panel. These changes are straight Android 13 features.

Samsung is adding in a way to stack widgets of the same size on a single location (!), a “simpler way to tailor notifications across applications,” new controls for blocking notifications, updated sound and vibration settings (and their menus), multi-language support between apps, enhanced camera capabilities, more responsive camera zoom bar, and a security status dashboard.

The build numbers arriving so far include S90xBXXU2ZVH4 and S90xNKSU2ZVH4, with that “x” swapping depending on the model.

Once we have it, we’ll let you know!