YouTube TV subscribers, we have a minor channel adjustment for you to be aware of. Starting today, your YouTube TV base plan will lose a channel – Universo.
Google and YouTube TV aren’t issuing a price adjustment, they are simply moving Universo to the Spanish Plus add-on and taking it away from the base plan. I can imagine that some of you will be disappointed in this move, but unfortunately, there’s nothing here being offered other than a notice.
The change appears to be immediate and will go into effect today, August 4.
If you have content stored in your DVR/Library from Universo, those will remain for up to 9 months. If you’d like to still watch Universo going forward, there is currently an offer for the Spanish Plus add-on that costs $9.99/mo for the first 6 months. After 6 months, it jumps to $14.99/mo.
We are writing to let you know that starting August 4, 2022, Universo will no longer be available as a part of the YouTube TV Base Plan. However, access to any previous Library recordings from this channel will remain in your account for up to 9 months with no action required.
Universo will now only be made available within the Spanish Plus add-on, which is currently offered for an additional $9.99/month for your first 6 months, then $14.99/month thereafter. The Spanish Plus add-on includes 25+ channels like ESPN Deportes, Discovery en Español, and CNN en Español. As always, to see your billing or to make changes to your account, go to Settings > Membership.
