YouTube TV subscribers, we have a minor channel adjustment for you to be aware of. Starting today, your YouTube TV base plan will lose a channel – Universo.

Google and YouTube TV aren’t issuing a price adjustment, they are simply moving Universo to the Spanish Plus add-on and taking it away from the base plan. I can imagine that some of you will be disappointed in this move, but unfortunately, there’s nothing here being offered other than a notice.

The change appears to be immediate and will go into effect today, August 4.

If you have content stored in your DVR/Library from Universo, those will remain for up to 9 months. If you’d like to still watch Universo going forward, there is currently an offer for the Spanish Plus add-on that costs $9.99/mo for the first 6 months. After 6 months, it jumps to $14.99/mo.

