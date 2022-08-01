The stars of most Samsung Unpacked shows are usually the latest in phones from electronics giant, like the upcoming Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4. For the Unpacked that will land on August 10, partly because the early leaks of the new foldables haven’t excited as much as I’d hoped, it’s the other accessories at the event that I’m looking forward to now.

I’m talking about the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the new watches running Wear OS that will replace the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from last year. While the Watch 5 looks like the Watch 4, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is moving us beyond the Classic line’s physical rotating bezel and into new territory where we get to see what the word “Pro” means to Samsung in a watch.

Thanks to a new leak out of 91Mobiles that shows off all of the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro models, we aren’t yet learning how “Pro” will be defined, but we are getting the all-angle experience to help us envision each watch on our wrist.

The large set of images below shows the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in two colors, followed by the Galaxy Watch 5 in another 3 colors. Each watch model lands its own column of various angled shots, so you can see front, angled, profile, rear, and off-wrist perspectives.

The biggest takeaways for me are that these watches have very familiar designs and also that the Watch 5 Pro is massive. Thick might be another way to describe it, likely for its rumored large battery that could last for several days, and all of its other premium specs.

We are days away from the reveal of everything new in Samsung World – have you seen enough?