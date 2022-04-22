Samsung has used the word “Classic” to label one of its smartwatch models here and there, most recently with the Galaxy Watch 4 line. For Samsung’s return to Wear OS, we had both a Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The Classic model being the slightly higher-end of the two with a bigger price tag and a physical rotating bezel.

For the reportedly upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 line, it’s probably safe to assume that we assumed there would be similar offerings once again. I don’t think I’m out of line in suggesting most people figured we’d get a Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Classic. However, according to SamMobile, the Classic name may be on the outs.

According to the Samsung-focused site, the Galaxy Watch 5 should come in two models: Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The “Pro” name should sound familiar, as it was rumored earlier in the month with a massive 572mAh battery.

So while we may not see a Galaxy Watch 5 Classic, that could be because Samsung is replacing it with a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Other than its large battery, not much is known about the Pro, only that it may come in a single size. Most of Samsung’s previous watch lines all came in two sizes.

One side note that brings joy to my ears is an added rumor that the Galaxy Watch 5 will get a new version of Samsung’s One UI Watch skin. The current version that sits atop Wear OS is basically a weird fork of Samsung’s old Tizen skin, so I’d take anything new at this point to get away from it.

To recap – no Galaxy Watch 5 Classic, but we should get the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro instead. Hopefully, it’s not as big as the battery suggests.