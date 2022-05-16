More details on the reported Galaxy Watch 5 Pro hit the web last week, with Samsung potentially looking to make this wearable a very premium device.

According to well known Samsung leaker account @UniverseIce, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will feature sapphire glass, which is used on a ton of great watches. You have probably heard of it before if you’re into the watch game, but in case not, it’s very resistant to scratches and also very clear. For watch people, this is welcomed news.

In addition to sapphire glass, it’s noted that the wearable will also offer a titanium body. The Galaxy Watch 4 features an aluminum body, so an upgrade to titanium could be quite luxurious. Painting a picture in our mind, with this watch also rumored to sport a 500mAh+ battery, we’re half expecting this device to be a monster on wrist.

Hopefully we see some renders soon. There’s no doubt that Samsung fans will be excited for this.

// @UniverseIce