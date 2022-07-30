With only a day to spare, the Samsung Galaxy S21 line is picking up the July Android update. The update is mostly minor, but Verizon lists that there is more than just the typical security patches included.

In a short changelog, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are getting “performance improvements” on top of the “most up to date Android security patches.” Performance improvements are always a welcome addition to update, especially for a phone line like the Galaxy S21 that is well over a year old. We love constant optimizations. Also, here are the details on the July Android patch.

The builds to be on the lookout for are as follows:

Galaxy S21 : SP1A.210812.016.G991USQU5CVG9

: SP1A.210812.016.G991USQU5CVG9 Galaxy S21+ : SP1A.210812.016.G996USQU5CVG9

: SP1A.210812.016.G996USQU5CVG9 Galaxy S21 Ultra: SP1A.210812.016.G998USQU5CVG9

The Galaxy S21 isn’t the only line of phones getting updates this week, by the way. Verizon also pushed updates to the Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3, Galaxy S21 FE (G990U2SQU1CVF7, G990USQU3CVF7), Galaxy S20 FE (G781VSQU6FVG3), and the Galaxy A12 (A125USQS3BVG2).

To check for these updates, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates. The updates should be live already.