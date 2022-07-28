Verizon is now shipping out the July security patch to both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. This brings them in line with all other recent Samsung devices running the latest available Android security patch.

Besides the security patch, the changelog lists “performance improvements,” but doesn’t provide specifics. If you spot anything new following the update, feel free to clue us in. Once updated, Z Fold 3 owners will have software build version F926USQU1DVG1 and Z Flip 3 owners will have F711USQU2DVG1.

Go snag it.

// Verizon [2]