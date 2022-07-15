This is the Galaxy Z Flip 4

August is only a couple of weeks away and thus the official countdown to the next big Samsung Unpacked event, where we expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, draws near. Thanks to leaked images, we’re getting a clean profile look of the Flip 4 in a lovely purple color.

The photos arrive from 91 Mobiles and show off the “Next Galaxy” from Samsung. If you already scrolled to see the device and are back here wondering what’s new, well, I wish I had more to tell you.

Let’s talk about what we’re seeing in this Galaxy Z Flip 4.

First off, we weren’t imagining a situation where Samsung dramatically changed the Flip 4 from the Flip 3. Previously released CAD renders of the Flip 4 showed a familiar device that should feature internal improvements, possibly an improved hinge system, and that’s about it.

In the below comparison of the Flip 3 to the Flip 4, you should be able to pick out a handful of changes. The buttons, for one, look bigger or clickier or more pronounced, something. That may be because the sides of the device appear to have a flatter overall wall, or you know, lighting. The camera hump is more noticeable as well, and maybe that hinge is indeed tweaked.

Whatever the minor changes are, the chances of this being another excellent foldable are high. Samsung is so good at this foldable thing and I’m seeing nothing but polish and improvements here.