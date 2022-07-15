You don’t own the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro yet, but you are probably eyeing the renders, examining that new metal camera bar, and refreshing Facebook listings in hopes that you’ll be the next to get lucky and buy a prototype. Should the day come when you own a Pixel 7, why not grab a Pixel Stand for it and get both wireless charging and a way to turn your phone into somewhat of a smart display when docked?

The Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) is $20 off at the moment, probably as a leftover deal from Prime Day. With a $20 discount, you’ll pay $59 instead of $79 to get the experience I described above.

Worth it? Hah. If you really need all the Pixel-branded stuff to use with your Pixel phone, then sure. I grabbed one last year and it does a fine job of charging my Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at solid wireless speeds. It’s built well, has a soft plastic finish, and isn’t offensive-looking with its off-white and green exterior. It’s a nice wireless charger.

Most retailers selling this Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) have it discounted right now, so feel free to browse around to find it at a place you prefer.

Pixel Stand Deal Links: Amazon | Google Store