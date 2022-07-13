Thanks to a Prime Day sale, we saw a lot of Pixel 6 purchases yesterday and the phone quickly sold out at Amazon. At $499, with a $100 discount, I can’t say I blame all of the people who grabbed a really solid phone at such a good price. If you missed out, but would still like to live life as a Pixel 6 owner, don’t worry – there are still plenty of Pixel 6 phones to be had at $499.

Throughout the rest of the day, both Google and Best Buy have the Pixel 6 (128GB) with a $100 discount, dropping its starting price to $499. It’s the same deal that Amazon was running, only it’s still available. Both are also doing $100 off the 256GB model, but those are a bit harder to come by and have mostly sold out.

I point out the Pixel 6 specifically because Google sent a promo email yesterday for the Google Store that said this deal would end on July 13 (today). If you want this sweet phone at this sweet price, it’s now or…again some time later this summer, I’d imagine. And I point that out because the Pixel 6 Pro is still $200 off as well, but that deal is supposedly running until July 17.

Interested in either phone, but would like to read our fabulous reviews? Here is our Pixel 6 review and also our Pixel 6 Pro review.

Shop Pixel 6 Deals:

Shop Pixel 6 Pro Deals: