Our reporting on the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 lineup has been happening since March of this year, and until late last night, we still didn’t know what the devices truly looked like. That all changes this week, with our first good look at both the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro hitting the web.

Courtesy of 91mobiles, we have gorgeous turntable renders of both wearables. As you can see, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro appears to have changed the most, but even it doesn’t differ too great from the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It features a new strap design, as well as a healthy amount of bezel around its round display. Overall, a handsome device that is reported to cost a pretty penny.

Then there’s the Galaxy Watch 5. I’m looking at the renders and trying to decipher anything that might be different. So far, I’m coming up empty handed. There appears to be a new dot-shaped sensor, maybe, on the backside? It’s hard to tell, but if you were simply glancing at the Watch 5 and Watch 4, you might have troubles telling the two apart. Still, it remains a handsome device.

We expect Samsung to make both of these wearables available for purchase following Unpacked next month. We’ll also get updated foldables, plus a new pair of Buds for our in-ear tunes. August is going to be fun and busy, folks.

