Thanks to a recent leak, we can now confirm that the upcoming wearables from Samsung, the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup, will indeed cost money upon release. How much money? Well, that’s the actual reason for this post. Please, don’t hit me.

According to Roland Quandt of WinFuture (European tech publication with a long history of accurate early intel), the Galaxy Watch 5 with 40mm case will come in starting at 300 euro, with the price going up by 50 euro if you opt for the LTE model. For the larger 44mm variant, the price starts at 350 euro and gets the same 50 euro bump for LTE radios.

As for the rumored Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (no longer called Classic), it will start at a whopping 490 euro for just Bluetooth connectivity and then go up to 540 euro for LTE. The Watch 5 Pro is listed as only coming in a 45mm option.

Do note, we are talking euros here, meaning the pricing in the US could differ, but even if it does, it may not be by much. We’ll certainly keep you posted as we learn more concerning these anticipated wearables from Samsung.

// @rquandt