The month of June is wrapping up, so you better believe that we were eyeing certain phones that had yet to get up-to-date on security patches. Samsung and Verizon are taking care of two of them today, thanks to fresh software heading out to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 lines.

Owners of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are all basically getting the same goods. This new update includes the June Android security patch, while Verizon claims that it “provides performance improvements and the most up to date Android security patches on your device.” So not only will you get current security (for a few days), there are performance improvements in there too.

The new builds to be on the lookout for are as follows:

Galaxy S20 : SP1A.210812.016.G981VSQU2FVF1

: SP1A.210812.016.G981VSQU2FVF1 Galaxy S20+ : SP1A.210812.016.G986USQU2FVF1

: SP1A.210812.016.G986USQU2FVF1 Galaxy S20 Ultra : SP1A.210812.016.G988USQU2FVF1

: SP1A.210812.016.G988USQU2FVF1 Galaxy S21 : SP1A.210812.016.G991USQU5CVF1

: SP1A.210812.016.G991USQU5CVF1 Galaxy S21+ : SP1A.210812.016.G996USQU5CVF1

: SP1A.210812.016.G996USQU5CVF1 Galaxy S21 Ultra: SP1A.210812.016.G998USQU5CVF1

The update for all phones is scheduled to begin rolling out today. To check, head into Settings>Software Update and then try to “download and install” it.