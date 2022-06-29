Earlier this year, Google announced that it would be making genuine Pixel phone parts available to iFixit for sale to do-it-yourselfers. That appears to have now happened, with iFixit currently selling many parts for phones ranging from the original Pixel and Nexus devices, all the way to the newish Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

So, what can you fix thanks to this partnership? Thankfully, most hardware issues that occur with smartphones can be addressed. You can replace your display, battery, or even rear cameras. Prices vary for each kit depending on what parts you need, so if you’re looking for something specific, I recommend following the link below.

As you might already know, iFixit has guide upon guide that will help you through the self repair process. These kits could end up saving you lots of money, so even if you aren’t completely comfortable with breaking down a phone and putting it back together, it could be something worthwhile to look into. It could be fun!

Have at it, DIY’ers!

// @madebygoogle