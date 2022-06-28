First detailed back in May during Google I/O, Nest Hub Max owners can now enable and utilize the new Look and Talk feature, allowing you to skip the “Ok Google” prompt we’ve been saying for years now.

When enabled, so long as your face is easily visible for the Hub Max and within 5 feet, the device will recognize you and then be awaiting your commands. You’ll need to maintain your gaze on the device for it to take commands, which is a little lame, but it’s still a helpful addition.

Here’s how to get it up and running.

How to enable Look and Talk

Open the Google Home app. On the Home screen, tap Settings. In the “Features” section, tap Google Assistant Face Match. Find the name of your Nest Hub Max, turn on “Look and Talk.”

As a cherry on top for all compatible Nest devices, there are new July 4 ringtones available for a limited time.

// Google