Google’s Fast Pair feature, designed to quickly connect Bluetooth-powered audio devices to smartphones, is now headed to Wear OS. This seems to be right in time for the Pixel Watch, which is scheduled to launch later this year.

As Google describes via its Google System Update for June, “Fast Pair on Wear OS allows previously paired headphones to be discovered and connected to wearables.” This is a welcomed addition to the platform and likely won’t be exclusive to just the Pixel Watch, meaning it should be available to all supported Wear OS devices in due time.

This Fall should be a pretty exciting time for Google fans. We have the Pixel 7 lineup, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Buds Pro inbound. Good times.

