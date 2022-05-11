Google Pixel Watch is Official!

The Google Pixel Watch has joined the Pixel 7 line as a big surprise today. Launching later this year with the new Pixel 7 series, Google’s first watch is official.

The “first watch built inside and out by Google” has a circular domed design, tactile crown, and recycled stainless steel case with bands that blend into the body. It features an “improved” Wear OS UI, voice Assistant action, calls and texts, the new Wallet, and more.

On a fitness front, Google says this will be the first Wear OS watch with Fitbit built-in for advanced health tracking. That’ll mean active zone minute tracking, stats and progress and goals, continuous heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking.

Again, the launch is happening this fall and we have no idea on pricing.