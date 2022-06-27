Woot!, an arm of Amazon, is selling the Pixel 6 Pro at a discounted price today. The Pixel 6 Pro being on sale is always newsworthy, as Google rarely discounts the device, so if you’ve been looking for an excuse to upgrade devices and get Android 13 up and running, let’s go for it.

Woot’s price for the 6 Pro is currently $779, which $120 off Google’s usual $899 price. For Amazon Prime members, that includes free shipping. These are new and unlocked models, available in all three colors — Stormy Black, Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny. Beyond that, if you’re reading Droid Life, I’ll assume you know what you’re getting with the Pixel 6 Pro.

Follow the link below to get in on the action.

Cheers Chad!