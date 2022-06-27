An unlocked variant of the Nord 20 5G from OnePlus is now up for sale on the company’s website and should soon be hitting Amazon and Best Buy. This is the same phone that launched onto T-Mobile’s network back in late April, a handsome device, though, it’s not much more than that.

For its price of just $299, Nord 20 5G features a Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 6.43″ FHD AMOLED display at 60Hz. There’s also an in-display fingerprint reader, 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and a main 64MP camera. At sub-$300, that’s not a bad offering at all, but after having spent time with the device, Kellen wasn’t impressed at all.

Again, if you’d like to purchase this unlocked model, you can find it on the OnePlus website, as well as soon on Amazon, Best Buy, and even Mint Mobile.