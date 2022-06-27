Bug Squashing Android 13 Beta 3.3 Released for Pixel Devices

Another beta update for Android 13 is rolling out to supported Pixel devices, this time labeled as Beta 3.3. It’s another big bug fixer according to the changelog, a great sign for Android 13, as it has been already running pretty smoothly on my own Pixel 6 Pro.

Below you can view the full list of changes in Android 13 Beta 3.3, but a few of the things that stick out to us are a fix for a system UI crash when using the back gesture, a fixed kernel issue, a fixed issue with the Connectivity Thermal Power Manager, and plenty else.

What’s New in Beta 3.3

Fixed an issue with the Pixel launcher where if the Always show keyboard option was enabled for the app drawer, then when the user closed the app drawer and opened an app folder on the Home screen, the keyboard was erroneously shown as well. (Issue #236584457)

option was enabled for the app drawer, then when the user closed the app drawer and opened an app folder on the Home screen, the keyboard was erroneously shown as well. (Issue #236584457) Fixed an issue where in some cases, such as gesturing to go back, the system UI crashed. (Issue #236558007)

Fixed an issue where devices couldn’t connect to a WiFi network in some cases even when the network was available and the signal strength was good. (Issue #236617510)

Fixed an issue where the BluetoothManagerService continued to try and bind to the TbsService even when bluetooth.profile.ccp.server.enabled was false , leading to slow performance and cold starts for apps.

continued to try and bind to the even when was , leading to slow performance and cold starts for apps. Fixed an issue where in some cases after a device was plugged in to charge (for example, overnight), the device would become unresponsive until it was rebooted.

Fixed a kernel issue with lib/list_debug.c that caused a kernel panic in certain cases on some devices.

that caused a kernel panic in certain cases on some devices. Fixed an issue with the Connectivity Thermal Power Manager that caused slow UI rendering, unresponsiveness in apps, and poor battery performance in some cases.

The build is rolling out as TPB3.220617.002 and the new OTA and factory image files are already available for the Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and Pixel 6 lines. If you are in the Android Beta program, this update should be delivered over-the-air.

Release date: June 27, 2022

Build: TPB3.220617.002

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: June 2022

Google Play services: 22.21.16

Feel free to grab that update right away. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.