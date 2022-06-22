Montblanc Summit 3 is Official and It Runs Wear OS 3!

Another new smartwatch is upon us, one that Google told us was on the horizon – Montblanc has announced the Summit 3, a high-end Wear OS watch that runs Qualcomm’s latest chip and also happens to have Wear OS 3. This one is noteworthy, even if the price is out of the range for most of us.

What we know for now is that the Montblanc Summit 3 is official, is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100+, has a bigger battery than the previous generation Summit 2 (“20 hours of battery life,” we’re told), comes in three different colorways, has a 42mm case, and again, runs Wear OS 3. It will cost $1,290 in the US and will be “available soon.”

Shortly after posting our original story, Montblanc has now published listings for the watch, so here’s the rest of the goods. The Summit 3 has a 1.28″ AMOLED display (416×416) with sapphire glass, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, a 0.55″ thick case, 5ATM water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a heartrate sensor. It has 3 buttons on the right side, one that is a rotating crown. The Summit 3 will charge via included charging cradle that uses pins.

The three colors can be seen below, including a Titanium Black, Titanium Bicolor, and Titanium Grey. Each watch comes with both leather and rubber straps to help you tackle the day.

As for the rest of the story, again, we’ve been waiting to hear back and Montblanc has yet to post all of the details. We know there are a bunch of new custom watchfaces, sports and fitness tracking (including SpO2), and all the Google apps, like Google Maps.

Below is a look at a bit of the OS, since Wear OS 3 is a huge part of the why this watch is interesting. Outside of Samsung and the Galaxy Watch 4, there are no other watches running Wear OS 3. To see it now arriving on another watch with so little detail available is kind of weird. Hopefully, we’ll get one on the wrist before long.

Overall, the watch looks nice, right?