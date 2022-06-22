A redesigned version of Google News is rolling out to desktop users, complete with more emphasis on local news, fact checking, and personalized topics.

Speaking on the redesign, Google says that, “Our new look for Google News on desktop was inspired by feedback we received from readers. We’ve made it easier to catch up on the most important news by bringing Top stories, Local news and personalized picks to the top of the page.”

As users will notice, that’s exactly what has changed. On the Google News homepage (aka Your Briefing), you’ll find a large section on the right side for your local stories, as well as “Picks for you” right below. In the local news tab, you can quickly add additional locations you want to follow, too. For example, I added my current small town, but also added my hometown in California.

Below Top Stories and Local News, you’ll find Topics. This is where you can deep dive into the things you personally care about. You can view increased tech news, entertainment news, as well as sports.

And with misinformation not going away anytime soon, Google has expanded its fact checking on the platform as well.

To help you make more informed judgments about the information you come across online, we’ve expanded our Fact Check section in Google News on desktop to provide more context. In addition to headlines, you’ll now see the original claim made along with the fact-checked assessment from independent organizations.

The redesigned Google News is available right now on desktop. Have at it.

