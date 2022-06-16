Much like it did with its earbuds, Nothing has announced that it is set to auction off the first 100 units of Phone (1) via StockX. It doesn’t get more hypebeast than this, people.

Each unit will be serialized 1 to 100, matched to the corresponding winning bid. I have to imagine that some units will be more “valuable” than others, such as #1, #69, #420, and maybe even #666. We as general consumers don’t know how much this phone will retail for, but if the earbuds are any indicator, these numbered Phone (1) units could easily go for 3-4x the retail price. There’s no shortage of people with money to waste it would seem.

The auction for Phone (1) will go live at 9:00am ET on Tuesday, June 21 and will be open until 8:59am ET on Thursday, June 23. If you want to participate, you’ll need a StockX account and then simply place a bid on the DropX product page once it goes live.

Good luck to those who choose to participate.

// StockX