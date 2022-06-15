T-Mobile’s Next Uncarrier Move Happens June 16

T-Mobile announced this morning that its next Uncarrier move will take place tomorrow, June 16 at 7AM Pacific (10AM Eastern). What is this, move 26 or something?

The announcement didn’t provide any hints as to what the carrier might be announcing. At this point, I don’t even have an educated guess. These moves used to have a bunch of hype and fanfare from T-Mobile, but we’re not picking up that vibe anymore. Regardless, it’s sure to be a benefit to customers and that’s all that truly matters, even if it doesn’t quite have the pizzazz as older announcements.

Any guesses?

