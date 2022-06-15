Here’s the Nothing Phone (1)

We are still a full month out from the launch event, but Nothing has now revealed the back of their first phone, Phone (1). Through several social media posts, Nothing showed off the transparent backside while highlighting several features.

The Nothing Phone (1) is indeed transparent on the back, so you can see some of the components on the inside, yet not in a weirdly see-through way that shows every little module inside of a phone. Instead, Nothing is showcasing the camera housing, wireless charging area, and well, that’s mostly it. This really looks more like a clear glass back on top of a carefully designed underbody.

Overall, this is a clean look. And while unique, there is a lot more to this story that we need to learn before it will be a phone worth buying. We believe Nothing is going with a chipset a step below the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 series, like the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Obviously, there is a dual camera here, rumored 45W charging, and a “smooth” experience in custom software. What about pricing, though? What about updates? Will there be different colors? How much storage and RAM are we talking about?

There’s a lot left to learn. For now, thoughts on this shot?

// Nothing