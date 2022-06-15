Finally, the OnePlus 10 Pro is available with ‘Pro’ specs. OnePlus launched the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration in the US this morning, available for $969. That’s only a $70 jump over the 8GB + 128GB model.

For those interested, OnePlus is also tossing in a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro with purchase. And very much unlike a home mortgage, you can finance your 10 Pro for as low as $80/month at 0% APR.

Besides the improved RAM and storage, expect no other differences. Follow the link below if you need all teh GeeBeez.