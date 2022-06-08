Nothing’s Phone (1) Will Arrive July 12 in Online Event

The first phone from Nothing will make its debut on July 12, the company announced today. Through an online video stream/event, we’ll finally see the device that Nothing thinks will “make tech fun again.”

Called Nothing Phone (1), rumors and official teases have suggested a reasonably priced phone that will be “fast and smooth,” with a see-through design, and clean software without a bunch of fluff or pre-installed apps. I don’t know that it will be a flagship-level phone like a Galaxy S22, but if the price ends up being around $500, maybe it doesn’t need to be if it at least has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip.

The online reveal will take place at 16:00BST, which I believe is 8:00AM Pacific or 11:00AM Eastern. You’ll be able to watch it here.

Is the Nothing Phone (1) on your list of devices to pay attention to or has the sales pitch missed the mark?