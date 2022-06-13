You have one more week to snag daddy a gift for Father’s Day. That’s plenty of time! Need a good idea for a gift? The Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds are a solid gift option, priced now at only $89 — down from their usual price of $99.

As a user of these buds myself, they are very comfortable in-ear, plus updates have made them much better over the months. I’m especially appreciative of the bass boost update they received last December. If your papa happens to be a Pixel user, there’s no better accessory under $100, I’d say.

Follow one of the links to take advantage of the price dip.

Buy Pixel Buds A ($89)