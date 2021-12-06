Google is pushing an update to the Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds, which is great timing considering many folks who purchased a new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro should have a pair of these earbuds for absolutely free.

According to Google, we can expect three major things in this update: newly added bass controls, loudness compensation, as well as improved device switching. Check out the detailed list of changes below.

What’s New

Customize your bass : With any Android 6.0+ device, you can open the Pixel Buds app and use the slider to adjust bass from -1 to +4, giving you twice the bass range you have now. You can quickly adjust to increase the bass level by 4 levels with options of multiple magnitudes, or decrease the bass level compared to the current default setting.

Loudness compensation : Improve bass and treble at lower volume levels with a toggle on or off in the Sound Settings.

Improved device switching: Pixel Buds A-Series will search and connect to the second to last connected device when undocked from the charging case, if the last connected host device is unavailable.

Personally, the bass controls are supremely needed. If anything, that’s where the Pixel Buds A-Series don’t deliver, but hopefully with this update I’ll be able to crank a bit more low-end out of these buds.

According to Google, these new features will be delivered in firmware update Version 282 and require you to grant the “Nearby devices” permission. To grant this permission, open the Pixel Buds app and follow the prompts. Select “Allow” when asked “Allow Pixel Buds to find, connect to, and determine the relative position of nearby devices?”.

// Google