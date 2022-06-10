Netflix is hosting its annual Geeked Week this week, a week-long celebration for Netflix’s genre series, films, and games. Today’s the last day of the event, and for us mobile-focused people, we got a pretty big announcement from the company concerning gaming.

As we already know, Netflix is getting into mobile games. After this week’s announcement, now we can tell you that it’s a super serious commitment, with 50+ games expected to be offered by the streaming service by year’s end. And we aren’t talking silly little lame titles. As showcased, Netflix will exclusively offer Lucky Luna, the next title from Snowman, publisher of the amazing Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey games.

Also teased re Raji, Kentucky Route Zero, La Casa De Papel, and plenty else. You can even download and play Poinpy right now, which looks pretty fun. Below you can watch a hype trailer for what’s coming soon.

Game on, Netflix.